Pymepharco JSC will this week close registration to join this year’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be organised on December 7, focusing on an ownership increase by Stada Service Holding B.V. to 100 per cent of chartered capital without a public offering. Stada Service, a unit of Germany’s Stada Arzneimittel AG, is said to have already raised its holding in Pymepharco from 61.99 per cent to 69.99 per cent earlier this month. Established in 1989, Pymepharco deals in drug production and trading as well as in medical devices. Operating two factories meeting EU-GMP standards and ranking among Vietnam’s top 50 listed firms, the drugmaker is expected to enable Stada to strengthen its foothold in the local lucrative pharmaceutical market. The Pymepharco-Stada deal might be one of the few merger and acquisition (M&A) agreements announced in the healthcare and pharma sector this year. In August, Japan-based ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that it had completed negotiations to acquire 24.9 per cent of Ha Tay Pharmaceutical JSC (Hataphar), which in 2019 was the second-largest pharm firm in Vietnam by sales. In late May, the market also saw SK Investment Vina III, a subsidiary of South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate SK Group,… Read full this story

New M&As in healthcare can evade pandemic uncertainties have 309 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.