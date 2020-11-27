Truong Bich Dao, HR director of Nestlé Vietnam, receiving the Certificate of Merit and memento from the Organising Board This is the second time the company has received this prestigious accolade for its constant efforts with diverse practical activities for its workers. The awards ceremony, the second of its kind in Vietnam after the first one in 2016, was hosted by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), in tandem with the MoLISA and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Of the 50 award-winning businesses this year, Nestlé Vietnam is one of five businesses based in the southern province of Dong Nai to receive the award. According to a VGCL representative, the award aims to inspire businesses to take good care of their employees, creating an efficient working environment that helps promote their employees’ capacity and working spirit. Relaxing working environment at Nestlé Vietnam Through the award programme’s set of criteria, “taking good care of the employees” is being quantified into a concrete set of criteria, motivating firms to set forth clear orientations and development targets, building a friendly working environment and a business culture like the employees’ second home. Aside with human resource optimisation policy, Nestlé Vietnam also goes pioneer… Read full this story

Nestlé Vietnam once again honoured for taking good care of employees have 304 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.