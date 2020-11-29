National Tourism Conference seeks solutions to save tourism industry

The number of international travelers to the nation this year is anticipated to fall by over 80%, while the figure for domestic tourists will witness a 45% fall, resulting in estimated losses of US$23 billion. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam asks for doubling efforts to attract more visitors. (Photo: VNA) The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in co-ordination with the Quang Nam provincial People’s Committee and the Private Economic Development Research Board launched the National Tourism Conference 2020 on November 28 with the theme of “Linking, Action and Development”. In attendance at the event were hundreds of travel operators from across the country. Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam emphasized that the local tourism industry has since established for 60 years and has development associated with several national historical periods. Overall, it has made plenty of positive contributions to boosting economic development, expanding diplomatic relations, and encouraging cultural and people-to-people exchanges between with other countries across the globe. The Deputy PM added that digital transformation in tourism development is vital, not only for the industry, but for all other economic sectors. The digital transformation and application of achievements through Industry 4.0 technology must be… Read full this story

