Other News NA passes resolution on HCMC urban administration The Saigon Times Monday, Nov 16, 2020,15:15 (GMT+7) NA passes resolution on HCMC urban administrationThe Saigon Times NA deputies vote for the resolution – PHOTO: QUOCHOI.VN HCMC – The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution this morning, November 16, allowing HCMC to adopt a new administration model that streamlines the organizational structure and thus cuts operation costs. The resolution was approved with 420 NA deputies (87%) voting in favor, the Vietnam News Agencies reported. According to the resolution, which will become effective on January 1 next year and be implemented within six months, the local administration system of HCMC will comprise the municipal People’s Council and People’s Committee as well as the district- and ward-level People’s Committees. Meanwhile, the district- and ward-level People’s Councils will be abolished. The district- and ward-level People’s Committees will be responsible for approving their public investment plans and socio-economic development tasks. Each district-level People’s Committee will have one chairperson, no more than three vice chairpersons, specialized agencies and other administrative units. Each ward-level People’s Committee will have one chairperson, no more than two vice chairpersons and other officials. The organization of other administrative units of the city will comply with the… Read full this story

