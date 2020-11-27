Other News MUJI opens Southeast Asia’s largest store in HCMC The Saigon Times Friday, Nov 27, 2020,16:57 (GMT+7) MUJI opens Southeast Asia’s largest store in HCMCThe Saigon Times MUJI’s first flagship store in Vietnam is located at Parkson Saigontourist Plaza in District 1, HCMC – PHOTO: MUJI VIETNAM HCMC – Japanese retailer MUJI opened its largest store in Southeast Asia at Parkson Saigontourist Plaza in District 1, HCMC, yesterday, November 26. MUJI’s first flagship store in Vietnam covers 2,000 square meters and offers over 5,000 items, from household appliances and beauty and healthcare products to fashion goods, stationery and food, some of which are exclusively available in Vietnam. General director of MUJI Vietnam Tetsuya Nagaiwa said Vietnam is one of the most prospective retail markets in the world, with a stable and fast growing economy, young population, increasing per capita income and improved living standard. MUJI has a vision to open 10 stores in the countries. Besides imported products, MUJI’s flagship store in HCMC also offers goods manufactured by its Vietnamese partners. These Vietnamese made products will also be exported to other Asian countries. Founded in Japan in 1980, Mujirushi Ryohin, or MUJI, sells a wide variety of household and consumer goods with the… Read full this story

