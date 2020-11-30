More than 210 Vietnamese citizens in Japan repatriated

Vietnamese citizens brought to a concentrated quarantine facility (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – More than 210 Vietnamese citizens came back home from Japan on a repatriation flight operated by VietJet Air on November 29. The passengers included pregnant women, the elderly, children aged under 18, people with fatal diseases and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances. The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan sent its staff to the airport to assist them with boarding procedures. In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease. Upon arrival at Can Tho international airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name, all the passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations. The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with their wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./. VNA

