MobiFone to launch 5G commercial pilot in HCM City next month

MobiFone's staff install equipment preparing for the launch of the 5G commercial pilot in HCM City next month. — Photo courtesy of MobiFone

HÀ NỘI — MobiFone is making final preparations for the launch of the commercial pilot of the fifth-generation (5G) network next month.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Communications allowed the carrier to launch the 5G commercial pilot in HCM City.

MobiFone has been rushing to install equipment and preparing technical, human resources and locations for the launch of 5G on the broadband of 2,600MHz with a scale of 50 sites in HCM City.

It negotiated and co-ordinated with leading 5G network terminal equipment providers to prepare the best conditions for customer experience.

MobiFone's subscribers would join in the launch at central areas with a high number of visitors.

It is expected that MobiFone would provide high speed internet services such as video in 4K, 8K, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) games, artificial intelligence (AI) learning and Internet of Things (IoT) service.

The 5G commercial pilot aimed to evaluate the ability of MobiFone's network before the official launch nationwide.

MobiFone said they had been focusing on the 5G launch but also ensure quality of their 2G/3G/4G…

