Ministry wants environment tax on aviation fuel to stay low until late 2021 By Hoang Thang Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020,10:31 (GMT+7)

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft. The Ministry of Finance has proposed maintaining the lowered environmental protection tax on flight fuel at VND2,100 per liter until the end of 2021 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Finance has proposed maintaining the lowered environmental protection tax on aviation fuel at VND2,100 per liter until the end of 2021 instead of late 2020 to support local air carriers.

If the proposal is passed, the tax on flight fuel will return to normal at VND3,000 per liter from January 1, 2022.

The local aviation market will gradually recover this year and next year, but will still face multiple challenges, according to the ministry.

The aviation industry has been hit hard due to a sharp drop in the number of passengers and flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of 2020, Vietnam Airlines is expected to see the number of flights and passengers dip 32,700 and 5.67 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, local airlines are burdened with fixed service costs,…

