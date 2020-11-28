Midu debuts Yu Cosmetics beauty cosmetics brand The Rose Ampoule Serum released by Midu will help moisturise and brighten up the skin while Calm Ampoule Serum can fix damaged skin. The company manufacturing these two products has an initial charter capital of VND10 billion ($434,782). Midu and one friend are the co-founders of Yu Cosmetics, which they launched to create a skin tonic for women. Midu debuts Yu Cosmetics beauty cosmetics brand According to the plan, by the end of this year, the company targets to sell 10,000 bottles of serum. The products will be distributed via traditional retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and other online channels. Midu will continue to expand the business and launch more skin products. “Launching these products is my way of sharing my beauty secrets with people dealing with skin troubles. My skin used to be damaged which made me unconfident. It took me three years to create the perfect skin cream products which can make skin younger and healthier and are made from natural ingredients,” Midu said. Numerous celebrities from V-biz participated at the launching ceremony to celebrate her new business, including Mai Phuong Thuy, Truong Giang, and Quoc Truong. They bought an average of 10-20 bottles of… Read full this story
