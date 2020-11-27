Medtech Village at Techfest 2020: Creating connectivity to revolutionise healthcare

The Kick-off ceremony of Medtech Village on November 19 The event is expected to see the participation of leading experts in the medical tech field in Vietnam and the world, including Cao Anh Tuan, technology director of Genetica; Nguyen Francis Tuan Anh, Technology and Solutions advisor at VMED Group; John Masud Parvez, founder and president of Vietnam Social Health Revolution; Quang Duong, technical lead of Google Health, and Tran Quoc Dung, CEO of Ominext Group, among others. They also include representatives from the Ministry of Health, organisations, and leaders of leading businesses in the field. The seminar is a good chance for the parties to learn more about the government’s and the Ministry of Health’s policies and orientations in the digital transformation process in the sector, digital transformation trends in the global medical sector, demands and visions about digital transformation from hospitals, and real stories from startups. Especially, the event will have a roundtable between startups and speakers, with discussions to focus on digital transformation in the medical sector. Being one of the 12 tech villages and communities present at Techfest Vietnam 2020, Medtech Village has the mission to connect units, organisations, and individuals to seek and support innovative projects in medical… Read full this story
- Artificial Intelligence revolutionising Healthcare in India: All we need to know
- Amazon and Warren Buffett to create 'reasonable cost' healthcare company
- Spotlight: China's Huawei collaborates with Europe to create connected, intelligent world
- China's Huawei collaborates with Europe to create connected, intelligent world
- Curogram Closes $1.8M Series Seed Round To Lead Evolution of Two Way Messaging For The Healthcare Industry
- UPDATE 1-Trump administration proposes changes to anti-kickback rules for healthcare
- Radiant Life Care backed by KKR acquires Max Healthcare
- Who is running for president in 2020? Donald Trump, and these 17 Democrats
- Medicare-for-all fight reveals early fissures in 2020 Democratic primary
- Allegis Global Solutions to Expand Healthcare Vertical in 2020
Medtech Village at Techfest 2020: Creating connectivity to revolutionise healthcare have 313 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.