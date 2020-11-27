Medtech Village at Techfest 2020: Creating connectivity to revolutionise healthcare

The Kick-off ceremony of Medtech Village on November 19 The event is expected to see the participation of leading experts in the medical tech field in Vietnam and the world, including Cao Anh Tuan, technology director of Genetica; Nguyen Francis Tuan Anh, Technology and Solutions advisor at VMED Group; John Masud Parvez, founder and president of Vietnam Social Health Revolution; Quang Duong, technical lead of Google Health, and Tran Quoc Dung, CEO of Ominext Group, among others. They also include representatives from the Ministry of Health, organisations, and leaders of leading businesses in the field. The seminar is a good chance for the parties to learn more about the government’s and the Ministry of Health’s policies and orientations in the digital transformation process in the sector, digital transformation trends in the global medical sector, demands and visions about digital transformation from hospitals, and real stories from startups. Especially, the event will have a roundtable between startups and speakers, with discussions to focus on digital transformation in the medical sector. Being one of the 12 tech villages and communities present at Techfest Vietnam 2020, Medtech Village has the mission to connect units, organisations, and individuals to seek and support innovative projects in medical… Read full this story

