Masan Group receives best M&A deals of 2019-2020 award

Danny Le, general director of Masan Group received the best M&A deals of 2019-2020 from Tran Quoc Phuong, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment and Le Trong Minh, editor-in-chief of Vietnam Investment Review The 12th M&A Forum this year is themed "Upsurging in the new normal" and was held at GEM Palace on Tuesday (November 24). The forum is organised by VIR and AVM Vietnam under the patronage of the Ministry of Planning and Investment. Vietnam M&A Forum 2020 has welcomed 16 speakers and 500 representatives from the business community as well as domestic and international investment funds to attend discussions at this year's forum. The forum also honoured the best M&A deals and advisors of 2019-2020. Among them, Masan Group ranked first among Vietnam's Best M&A deals for 2019-2020. The Best Investment and M&A Deals of the Year 2019-2020 Companies Deals Masan Group Masan and member companies struck deals with VinCommerce, Starck, NET, and 3F BIDV BIDV sold shares to KEB Hana Bank Vinhomes KKR & Temasek acquired a stake in Vinhomes Stark Corporation Stark Corporation purchased 100 per cent equity of Thipha Cable and Dovina Sumitomo Life and Bao Viet Holdings Sumitomo purchased shares of Bao Viet Danh Khoi Holdings…

