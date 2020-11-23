Mandarin airlines opens new route to Vietnam

The first direct flight by Mandarin Airlines arrives in Vietnam The first direct flight by Mandarin Airlines of Taichung, Taiwan carrying 95 passengers arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City on December 23. During winter time, the carrier will operate three flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The planes will leave Taichung at 8:30 am, arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 11 am, leave Tan Son Nhat Airport at 11.50 am, and be back in Taichung at 4:20 pm. The timetable of the flights will be very convenient for visitors and businessmen. On the inauguration of this air route to Vietnam, Mandarin Airlines is offering a big sale with only 180 USD for a one-way ticket and 307 USD for a return ticket. The promotion programme is in effect from December 23 to 31. Mandarin Airlines’ general agent is located at 170 – 172 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia road, District No 3 in Ho Chi Minh City (84-8-930 0956). Source: TT Translated by Duy Minh
