Locals preserve value of Vietnamese brocade

Many artists are taking part in the second Việt Nam Brocade Culture Festival being held in Đắk Nông Province. Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY —Preservation of traditional Vietnamese brocade helps not only highlight cultural values but also contribute to socio-economic development and improves the quality of life for ethnic minorities. Many makers of brocade are trying to preserve their weaving culture and seeking financial support. The second Việt Nam Brocade Culture Festival which is taking place in Đắk Nông Province aims to attract investment in preserving the traditional handicraft. It will run through Sunday. Ka Mom from the Châu Mạ ethnic group in Lộc Tân Commune in Lâm Đồng Province's Bảo Lâm District noted that the commune has more than 500 women who know how to weave brocade. Some are from families that have been weaving for three generations. Ka formed a brocade weaving cooperative about three years ago with 15 members, who were offered a VNĐ5 million (US loan per person by the Women's Union. However, the cooperative disbanded after the Women's Union decided to stop funding its members after a year of operation. "It's very challenging to make products and find sales outputs on our own," Ka said. Ka usually needs over a week to weave a piece of fabric that usually costs VNĐ800,000 in the market.

