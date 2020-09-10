Locally-made giant cranes shipped to Gemalink international port

A shipment of cranes is delivered from the port of Dung Quat Economic Zone to Gemalink International Port in the southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. The locally made cranes will be put into operation at the Gemalink port from November. — Photo courtesy of Doosan Vina Two locally-made giant ship-to-shore (STS) cranes have been shipped to Gemalink International Port in the southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province for operation this November. Doosan Heavy Industries Viet Nam (Doosan Vina) said the cargo shipment left the port of Dung Quat Economic Zone (EZ) in the central province of Quang Ngai on Wednesday. It said the crane shipment came about thanks to great efforts from local workers and South Korean engineers during the COVID-19 pandemic since early this year. In July, Doosan Vina handed two rail-mounted quayside cranes to the Gemalink international port following six crane orders from Gemadept-CMA CGM. They were also a series of made-in-Viet Nam super heavy cranes that Doosan Vina manufactured at the factory in the Dung Quat EZ. Gemalink was designed with 24 giant cranes with the first phase capacity of handling 1.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year. Doosan Vina’s made-in-Viet Nam heavy industry products such as… Read full this story

