Livestream support tool wins Vietnam technopreneur contest

After the final round of the contest Sunday morning, Huynh Thanh Dat, Minister of Science and Technology, awarded the first prize to GoStream, a tool providing solutions to support live-streamed videos.The GoStream Technology Corporation received a cash prize of VND200 million ($8,666) and will represent Vietnam at the Startup World Cup 2021 contest in the U.S.GoStream is a popular mobile application supporting online users to have better live-streamed videos and interact with viewers through votes, games, and other similar options. It allows sellers to create shopping channels at low cost based on social networks like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter."The application currently has more than 700,000 users, 10,000 use it daily for their selling activities," said Pham Ngoc Duy Lien, CGO of GoStream Technology Corporation.The second prize was won by EM&AI, a platform with intensive research of Vietnamese natural language processing technology and Artificial Intelligence, and third prize by Edulive, an online interactive education platform.HaSu, a platform focusing on education and entertainment for adults, was given VND500 million ($21,666) in capital by SunShine Holding and three teams were chosen to join the business reality television series Sharktank Vietnam: CNV Loyalty, MedOn, and EM&AI.They were chosen after 10-minute presentations of their projects.

