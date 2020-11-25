Lee’s Sandwiches donates $100,000 to support disaster victims in central provinces

Representatives of Lee’s Sandwiches hand over a donation of US$100,000 in cash to the Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) to support disaster victims, especially teachers and students, in the central provinces of Việt Nam on Wednesday in Hà Nội. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — US based fast-food restaurant chain Lee’s Sandwiches donated US$100,000 through the Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) to support disaster victims, especially teachers and students, in the central provinces of Việt Nam at a ceremony on Wednesday in Hà Nội. The donation is part of the company’s “Central Việt Nam Disaster Relief” programme, aimed to help families in flood and storm hit areas of central provinces overcome difficulties. Lee’s Sandwiches representative Trần Lộc said that even though they live far from their homeland, the Vietnamese community in the US was always looking to the country and to the Central region to share the difficulties and losses of people affected by natural disasters and floods. The Lee’s Sandwiches representative said that the donation came from 50 per cent of the company’s total sales of coffee products from November 3 to November 18 and donations by its staffs, customers and Vietnamese friends in the US. At the… Read full this story
