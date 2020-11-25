Investors interested in LNG projects in Van Phong EZ

Petroleum storage warehouses in South Van Phong in Khanh Hoa Province. — Photo dantri.com.vn Many foreign and domestic companies are keen on building multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas power and storage plants in the central province of Khanh Hoa. The province proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) list Van Phong Economic Zone in the national power development plan in the 2021-30 period in the Power Master Plan VIII. According to the Van Phong Economic Zone’s management board, the four chosen locations have an area of more than 1,000ha with favourable conditions to develop LNG projects. Specifically, the locations will be at My Giang Hamlet, Ninh Thuy Industrial Park, Nam Van Phong petrochemical refinery complex and Ninh Tinh Industrial Park. According to the province’s leaders, the locations were carefully considered with advantages of proximity to the sea, and large land fund for big scale projects. He said they asked the ministry to give priority to investors from developed countries with financial capacity and experience in investments of power plants around the world such as the US, Japan and South Korea. In addition, the provincial People’s Committee had requested to supplement and adjust the master plan for development of the gas… Read full this story
