Investment in HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project surges VND3 trillion

A map illustrates the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway. The total investment in the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project has increased by VND3 trillion – PHOTO: LE ANH

HCMC – The total investment in the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project, linking the city with Tay Ninh Province, has been projected to increase by VND3 trillion from the initial figure due to an addition of two intersections along the road and higher site clearance cost.

At a ceremony to sign an agreement on the project in late October last year, the cost for the project was estimated at VND10.7 trillion. However, in a recent document sent to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the figure was reported at more than VND13.6 trillion, the local media reported.

The investment hike was attributed to the construction of an intersection in HCMC's Hoc Mon District with Ring Road No. 3 and another intersection with road No. 8 in HCMC's Cu Chi District. In addition, the cost of the site clearance work for the project and compensation for the affected households have increased.

