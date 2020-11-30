Tourism Int’l tourist arrivals to Vietnam plummet by 99% in Nov The Saigon Times Monday, Nov 30, 2020,12:00 (GMT+7) Int’l tourist arrivals to Vietnam plummet by 99% in NovThe Saigon Times Foreign tourists visit HCMC before the Covid-19 outbreak. The number of international travelers to Vietnam reached 17,700 in November, down 99% year-on-year – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – The number of international travelers to Vietnam reached 17,700 in November, up 19.6% month-on-month, but down 99% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam. The sharp decline was a result of the country’s Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures in place, including closing its doors to international tourists, Phap Luat Online reported. International visitors to Vietnam now comprised mainly foreign experts and skilled workers working at some projects in the country and drivers transporting goods at border gates. Between January and November, international tourist arrivals to the country amounted to 3.8 million, down 76.6% year-on-year. Travelers from Asia to Vietnam during the 11-month period accounted for 73.3% of the total, reaching some 2.8 million, down 78.4% year-on-year. Data from the General Statistics Office also indicated that over the past 11 months, lodging and catering services generated an estimated revenue of VND461 trillion, down… Read full this story

Int’l tourist arrivals to Vietnam plummet by 99% in Nov have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.