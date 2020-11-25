Insignia awarded to Cuban Ambassador

At the event Addressing the ceremony in Hanoi, on November 23, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga highly appreciated the Cuban diplomat’s all-out efforts to enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries during her term in Vietnam. Nga emphasized that Rivera always supported people-to-people exchanges in general and activities of the VUFO and the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association in particular. She expressed her belief that the ambassador, in any posts, will continue to make more contributions to reinforcing and developing the special friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba. For her part, Ambassador Rivera expressed her honor to receive the noble insignia. She underlined the Vietnam – Cuba solidarity amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. She believed that the relations between the two countries in general and the VUFO and the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam in particular will further develop in the future. Translated by Song Anh

