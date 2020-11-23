The regiment arrived in different hamlets in the commune to assist local residents to prepare for the 2020-2021 winter-spring crop season. The regiment’s 100 troops, together with Trieu Giang commune’s authorities, armed forces and youths helped local people get ready for the upcoming crop season. Troops helping locals overcome the consequences of floods The meaningful and practical activity aimed to encourage the locals to start production and resume their normal life. Therefore, the unit’s troops were determined to support the locals as soon as possible, contributing to enhancing military-civilian ties. The recent flooding reportedly submerged 23,000 households, damaged 14km of roads, buried 16.2km of canals, swept away 10 pumping stations, broke two small bridges, and destroyed 220 ha of rice paddy fields. Especially, Tra Lien Dong village of Trieu Giang commune has 23 out of 31 ha of rice were inundated. Translated by Minh Anh

Infantry regiment supports flood-hit people have 229 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.