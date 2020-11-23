Community INCHAM to hold blood donation drive 2020 By Nhu Phu Monday, Nov 23, 2020,16:49 (GMT+7) INCHAM to hold blood donation drive 2020By Nhu Phu Blood donors join the INCHAM Blood Donation Drive 2019 – PHOTO: INCHAM HCMC – The Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) is set to organize a blood donation drive in association with the HCMC Red Cross Society on November 29. The program will take place between 7.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. at the Youth Culture Center at 4 Pham Ngoc Thach Street, District 1, HCMC. Donating blood is a social responsibility, a healthy practice and a profound gesture, where a difference between life and death can be made, according to INCHAM. Donating blood has many proven health benefits. It has been linked to a reduction in heart attack rates and cholesterol levels. Besides, regular blood donation also reduces the risk of cancer and offers the donors a chance for free health screening and blood testing for some major maladies, which are potentially fatal. INCHAM is calling on people to donate blood to make the important humanitarian initiative a great success. For registration, contact the INCHAM Secretariat at 0911 418 132 or via [email protected] Blood donors can register online at… Read full this story

