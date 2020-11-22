Financial Markets In the rush for capital hike By Thuy Le Sunday, Nov 22, 2020,13:32 (GMT+7) In the rush for capital hikeBy Thuy Le HD Bank has plans for huge capital increase this year through paying dividends and bonus shares with a ratio as high as 65% – PHOTO: THANH HOA Multiple banks have recently worked out plans to issue shares, pay bonuses and dividends in shares and sell shares under the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Between now and the year’s end when things are still more or less favorable, they are racing for completion of their capital increase plans to improve competitiveness. December will be the deadline for shareholders of LienVietPostBank (LPB) to register for receiving dividends under the bank’s plan to issue nearly 97.7 million shares to pay a 10% dividend for 2019. Under the plan, the bank will increase its chartered capital by VND977 billion to VND10,746 billion following its capital increase of VND888 billion in February this year through paying dividends in shares and distributing bonus shares for shareholders. HD Bank also has plans for huge capital increase this year through paying dividends and bonus shares with a ratio as high as 65%. According to the bank’s Q3 financial… Read full this story
- Bank of Canada leapfrogs Fed, other central banks on rate hikes
- Fed set to hold interest rates steady, remains on track for more hikes
- China's July exports accelerate despite US tariff hike
- Only word to describe Democrats in state Capitol right now is arrogance
- Big banks are boosting loans to NYC small businesses
- Sunshine State lags on solar power, doubles down on natural gas
- How ISIS Members Fled The Caliphate, Perhaps To Fight Another Day
- A Soldier Loses His Legs On A Front Line With ISIS — Then Fights To Rebuild His Life
- CNBC Transcript: Nobuyuki Hirano, President & Group CEO, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
- CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: KYNIKOS ASSOCIATES FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT JIM CHANOS SPEAKS WITH CNBC’S KELLY EVANS
In the rush for capital hike have 327 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.