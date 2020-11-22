Financial Markets In the rush for capital hike By Thuy Le Sunday, Nov 22, 2020,13:32 (GMT+7) In the rush for capital hikeBy Thuy Le HD Bank has plans for huge capital increase this year through paying dividends and bonus shares with a ratio as high as 65% – PHOTO: THANH HOA Multiple banks have recently worked out plans to issue shares, pay bonuses and dividends in shares and sell shares under the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Between now and the year’s end when things are still more or less favorable, they are racing for completion of their capital increase plans to improve competitiveness. December will be the deadline for shareholders of LienVietPostBank (LPB) to register for receiving dividends under the bank’s plan to issue nearly 97.7 million shares to pay a 10% dividend for 2019. Under the plan, the bank will increase its chartered capital by VND977 billion to VND10,746 billion following its capital increase of VND888 billion in February this year through paying dividends in shares and distributing bonus shares for shareholders. HD Bank also has plans for huge capital increase this year through paying dividends and bonus shares with a ratio as high as 65%. According to the bank’s Q3 financial… Read full this story

In the rush for capital hike have 327 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.