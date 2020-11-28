ILO, Can Tho University hold training in labor standards

ILO Coordinator Tran Minh Tri said a national cooperation program signed between the ILO and Vietnam in 2017 has served as the main tool for the cooperation framework between the two sides, along with organizations of workers and employers. The training course aims to raise workers’ awareness and responsibility. (Photo for illustration: moet.gov.vn) Through tertiary education, the ILO hopes to join hands with educational institutions to set up programs and subjects of study aimed at raising workers’ awareness and responsibility, he noted, adding that they need to be aware of their rights to access better job opportunities and have their voice heard in decisions that directly affect their lives. Teaching programs will cover issues relating to laws on labor, social welfare, health insurance, child labor, labor safety and health, migrant workers, corporate development, sustainable development, and social responsibility. The budget for development cooperation projects between the ILO and the Vietnamese Government has to date totaled 20 million USD, sourced from main sponsors Australia, Canada, the EU, Japan, Russia, and the U.S., and public-private partnerships. Source: VNA
