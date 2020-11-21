The ICAEW report predicted that recovery prospects looked brightest for Vietnam The Global Economic Outlook report from Oxford Economics, commissioned by chartered accountancy body ICAEW, suggests that while economic activities are picking up again and growth is expected to eventually rebound to 6.4 per cent in 2021, the pace of recovery over the second half of 2020 will vary across the region, depending on the easing of lockdown restrictions and improved export demand. The COVID-19 outbreak reduced global GDP by around 9 per cent in the first half of 2020, at least three times the size of the 2007-2009 global financial crisis. Despite a very strong rebound in the third quarter of 6.4 per cent, the report suggests that world GDP will contract overall by 4.4 per cent in 2020. However, there is momentum building in the second half of 2020, which will drive growth to 5.8 per cent in 2021, and lead the global economy to recover to its pre-crisis peak by the midpoint of next year, a similar time frame as the post-2008 financial crisis recovery. The strength of the rebound in economic activities over the coming quarters in Southeast Asia remains uncertain, particularly in the fourth quarter… Read full this story

ICAEW: Southeast Asia’s GDP growth to contract in 2020 have 287 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.