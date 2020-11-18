Hundreds of troops deployed to cope with natural disasters

The joint forces found the body of a missing person in Village 3, Tra Tan commune, Bac Tra My district, Quang Nam province. They also erected two temporary houses for people in Quang Nam province, repaired 3,900 houses in Thua Thien – Hue province, cleaned schools, and fixed water pipes for other houses in localities affected by Storm Vamco, the 13th storm to hit Vietnam this year. (Photo for illustration) Meanwhile, according to the Permanent Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Storm Vamco injured 19 people in Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Quang Nam provinces and Da Nang city while they were reinforcing their houses. In addition, six houses in Thua Thien – Hue province collapsed while 5,755 houses in Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue provinces had their roofs destroyed by the storm. The storm also sank 17 boats and ships which were anchored at wharves. Notably, hundreds of meters of embankment in Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue provinces were damaged and dozens of kilometers of river bank and coast in both provinces continue to be eroded. At present, Storm Vamco-hit localities are surveying and assessing… Read full this story

