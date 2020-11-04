Vietnamese tuna fishermen from Khánh Hoà Province. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng stressed the need to promote “dialogue and cooperation between ASEAN and China in ensuring just and humane treatment of fishermen,” especially those who are in danger, as a priority area of cooperation between the two sides. He made the statement at the “Workshop on Promoting Cooperation in Ensuring Just and Humane Treatment of Fishermen in the South China Sea” held on Tuesday in Hà Nội, an initiative of Việt Nam under the ASEAN-China Joint Working Group on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (JWG-DOC), with the proposals and recommendations from the experts to be reported to ASEAN-China officials’ channels on DOC implementation. Among the sea-going groups of people in the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea), fishermen are particularly vulnerable to dangers or distress situations at sea, including increasingly complex weather patterns and frequency of natural disaster, accidents and collisions, Dũng said. “Over the past years, ASEAN Member States and China have undertaken various efforts in providing assistance and ensuring humane treatment to… Read full this story

Human treatment of fishermen “priority area of cooperation” between China and ASEAN: official have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.