Vietnamese ICT outstanding students can learn the latest technologies such as 5G, AI, cloud computing, IoT from the Seeds for the Future 2020 programme. — Photo courtesy of Huawei Huawei Viet Nam has officially launched its Seeds for the Future 2020 programme for outstanding information and communication technologies (ICT) students in the country’s universities and colleges. Seeds for the Future is Huawei’s flagship global corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. The programme was launched in 2015 in Viet Nam. This programme aims to develop skilled, local ICT talent and bridge communication between countries and cultures. Speaking at the launching ceremony, Jay Chen, vice president of Huawei Asia Pacific Region, said: “Talent is so important for the growth and development of any industry and the rapidly growing ICT industry has greatly changed business models and customer requirements. As a result, across the ICT ecosystem there is an urgent need for large numbers of technical staff who can address the challenges posed by this transformation.” In 2020, despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel is limited, the fifth Huawei Viet Nam’s Seeds for the Future programme will continue to be deployed in the form of online training. Students can learn the latest… Read full this story

Huawei Viet Nam launches Seeds for the Future 2020 programme have 314 words, post on bizhub.vn at November 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.