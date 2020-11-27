As a judge of the Vietnam Human Resources Awards, last week, I heard some of the top companies in Vietnam present their winning formulas. I am happy to say there was a consistent pattern of how they all achieved increased market shares during challenging times. This is something many will be concerned about, so these companies’ experiences provide a useful indicator of what others could aim for. Colin Blackwell facilitated an insightful dialogue with Eric Yeo (managing director of Amazon Web Services Vietnam) at Vietnam HR Awards Gala on November 25 The first characteristic was that all of the successful companies had achieved a decent level of digital transformation in 2019 already. This had usually been accompanied by a broader modernisation, where they had taken on “agile” organisational structures. These modern companies are very well suited to dealing with 2020, whilst old-fashioned companies are paying a heavy price now for leaving change too late. A few years ago, transformation was sounding interesting but was not yet mainstream, mainly being discussed in the specialist circles of technology companies, or in some of the World Bank position papers I was contributing to. Many companies were rightly wondering if the whole thing was empty buzzwords…. Read full this story

How the best companies in Vietnam grew during COVID? have 291 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.