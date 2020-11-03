How are funds from environmental taxes and fees spent?

Every attempt to raise environmental taxes and fees encounters opposition from the public because they don’t know how the money is spent. The common principle of all types of environmental taxes is ‘polluters have to pay’ to cover the expenses spent to improve pollution situation. However, many people still find it difficult to understand the differences and efficiency of each type of tax. The common principle of all types of environmental taxes is ‘polluters have to pay’ to cover the expenses spent to improve pollution situation. However, many people still find it difficult to understand the differences and efficiency of each type of tax. The purposes of the environmental protection tax are creating sources of revenue for the state budget and restricting the use of polluting goods. Under the Environmental Protection Tax, there are eight items subject to the tax, including oil, petrol and lubricants; coal; HCFC solution; plastic bags; and 4 types of drugs that are of restricted use, including herbicides, termiticides, forest preservatives and warehouse disinfectants. Thien Nhien Da Nang to host ASEAN environmental meetings The 21st Meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Coastal and Marine Environment (AWGCME) is slated to take place from May 13-15 in… Read full this story

