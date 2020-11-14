Helmets for Kids programme to expand to rural communities in 3 provinces

A ceremony was held to mark the expansion of the Helmets for Kids Programme in Yến Bái Province on November 13. Photo Courtesy of the AIP HCM CITY— Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation, the National Traffic Safety Committee and the Ministry of Education and Training have expanded the Helmets for Kids programme to rural communities in the provinces of Yên Bái, Thái Nguyên and Tuyên Quang. These provinces are home to a significant number of ethnic minorities, who face a number of challenges in accessing mainstream services and resources. The life-saving interventions under the programme include helmet distribution and educational activities focused on safe helmet use. The very first event of the programme expansion will be hosted in Yên Bái Province on November 13. The programme, which is supported by Johnson & Johnson, aims to reduce brain injuries related to road crashes in school zones and the surrounding communities through increased ratio of quality helmet use among children. The programme will begin with a helmet donation ceremony at each project school and be accompanied by an ‘edutainment’ event involving a series of interactive games focusing on proper helmet use. Across 16 schools, 7,375 students, 451 teachers and staff, local… Read full this story

