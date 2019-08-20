Healthcare sector going plastic free

In light of the Ministry of Health’s strong new ­policy on plastic waste ­reduction, hospitals and companies across Vietnam are taking concrete actions, but the path to fulfil the ambitious 2025 target of no single-use plastics will require fundamental changes. Concrete steps are being taken to achieve Vietnam’s zero single-use plastic goal, Photo: Le Toan At last week’s online conference held by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on taking measures to lower plastic waste in the healthcare sector, a number of commitments were signed between leaders and hospitals to work towards reduction. Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien and Minister of of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Hong Ha visited a booth showcasing the environmentally friendly products. Accordingly, Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien and central-level hospitals namely Viet Duc University Hospital, K Hospital, Bach Mai Hospital, and Hanoi School of Public Health (HSPH) signed commitments towards the ambition. The event, in line with the prime minister’s call made in May, demonstrated the MoH’s strong determination to cut the volume of plastic waste in the healthcare sector in the future amid serious impacts on the environment and human health. “Vietnam discharges 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste into… Read full this story

