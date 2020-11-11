Nation Health Ministry reports 26 more imported cases of Covid-19 The Saigon Times Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020,19:07 (GMT+7) Health Ministry reports 26 more imported cases of Covid-19The Saigon Times Returnees from overseas get off a bus to enter a quarantine facility. Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally has jumped by 26 to 1,252 this evening, November 11 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally has jumped by 26 to 1,252 this evening, November 11, with all of the fresh cases being Vietnamese returnees from overseas and quarantined upon their arrival in the country, said the Health Ministry. Among the new patients, 25 arrived home from Rumani on Flight VN82, which landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC on November 8. They, including 24 men and one woman aged 23-53, are being treated in the city’s Cu Chi Field Hospital. Most of the 25 cases are local residents of the north-central and northern localities. The remaining case is an 18-year-old resident of Danang. On November 8, she returned to Danang from the U.S., after transiting in Japan. She is under medical treatment at the Danang Lung Hospital. To date, the number of Covid-19 recoveries has mounted to 1,091, with the four latest cases being announced today…. Read full this story

