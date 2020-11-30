Vietnam Economy HCMC’s CPI inches up in November The Saigon Times Monday, Nov 30, 2020,16:54 (GMT+7) HCMC’s CPI inches up in NovemberThe Saigon Times Consumers purchase goods at a supermarket in HCMC. The city’s CPI in November inched up 0.06% month-on-month – PHOTO: VU YEN HCMC – The consumer price index (CPI) of HCMC in November edged up 0.06% month-on-month, leading to the city’s CPI in the January-November period increasing 2.94% year-on-year, according to the city’s Department of Statistics. Specifically, four of the 11 groups of consumer goods and services in the basket of commodities used to work out the CPI saw their prices rise against the previous month. Of these, household equipment and appliances witnessed the largest increase of 0.54%, followed by culture and entertainment and tourism with 0.27%, food and catering services with 0.22% and other products and services with 0.07%. Five other groups saw a decrease in prices, including beverages and tobacco by 0.03%; housing, electricity, water, gas and construction materials by 0.03%; transport services by 0.39%; post and telecommunications by 0.38% and footwear, hats and textiles by a slight 0.001%. Meanwhile, the prices of medicines and medical services and education services remained stable. In terms of food and catering services,… Read full this story

