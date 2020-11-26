Property HCMC to restrict new housing projects in city center By Viet Dung Thursday, Nov 26, 2020,12:59 (GMT+7) HCMC to restrict new housing projects in city center By Viet Dung High-rise buildings mushroom in HCMC. HCMC will limit the construction of new high-rise apartment building projects in districts 1 and 3 in the city center until 2025 – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – HCMC will limit the construction of new high-rise apartment building projects in districts 1 and 3 in the city center until 2025 to allow for the city to map out plans for the development of technical and social infrastructure, which have become overloaded, according to the municipal Department of Construction. In its report on a project called “Building a program for housing development in HCMC in the 2021-2030 period” sent to the HCMC government, the department stated that technical infrastructure facilities in many parts of the city have yet to be upgraded, leading to an overloaded system. Meanwhile, the number of houses built by residents is large, resulting in an increasing demand for the use of infrastructure. As such, the city will restrict the development of new housing projects in downtown HCMC and encourage firms to develop housing projects in sync… Read full this story

