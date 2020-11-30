HCMC HCMC reports one locally transmitted Covid-19 case The Saigon Times Monday, Nov 30, 2020,21:00 (GMT+7) HCMC reports one locally transmitted Covid-19 caseThe Saigon Times A health worker helps a local woman complete the health declaration form. A man in HCMC was reported as the country’s first locally transmitted Covid-19 case for over 80 days today – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – The Ministry of Health reported one locally transmitted Covid-19 case in HCMC this evening, November 30, which is the country’s first locally transmitted case in over 80 days. The patient, who is identified as the country’s 1,347th Covid-19 case, is a teacher of English residing in Ward 3, District 6. He is a friend of the 1,342nd patient, a flight attendant returning to the city from Japan in mid-November. Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long immediately held an urgent meeting with the HCMC Department of Health to discuss this case and necessary preventive measures. While staying at a quarantine center in Tan Binh District from November 14 to 18, the 1,342nd patient had close contact with the 1,325th case, who is also a flight attendant. After testing negative for Covid-19 twice, the patient was put under home isolation in the district…. Read full this story

