Environment HCMC needs VND29 trillion for solid waste treatment The Saigon Times Thursday, Nov 26, 2020,19:01 (GMT+7) HCMC needs VND29 trillion for solid waste treatment The Saigon Times Waste collection vehicles are seen on a street in HCMC. The city will need nearly VND29 trillion in the next five years to implement a solid waste treatment scheme – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – HCMC will need nearly VND29 trillion in the next five years to implement a solid waste treatment scheme, which is aimed at enhancing the management, classification, collection, and recycling of solid waste in the city. The city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment has just sent to the municipal government a scheme to treat solid waste by 2025 with a vision toward 2050. The scheme will be sent to the Ministry of Construction for appraisal and then to the Prime Minister for approval after it receives a green light from the city government. The scheme will be financed by the city’s budget, official development assistance loans, and other private sources. Of the total funding, approximately VND14.5 trillion will be used for technology transfer activities to treat solid waste, VND5 trillion for building a waste treatment plant, VND3 trillion for developing waste transfer… Read full this story

