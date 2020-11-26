HCMC HCMC likely to have two more pedestrian streets The Saigon Times Thursday, Nov 26, 2020,15:59 (GMT+7) HCMC likely to have two more pedestrian streetsThe Saigon Times A view of Ho Con Rua in District 3, HCMC. It along with Nguyen Thuong Hien Street are likely to become new pedestrian areas in the city – PHOTO: THE PORTAL OF THE DISTRICT 3 GOVERNMENT HCMC – The area of Ho Con Rua (the fountain of the turtle) and Nguyen Thuong Hien Street in HCMC’s District 3 are likely to become new pedestrian streets in the city, said Pham Thanh Kien, secretary of the District 3 Party Committee. At a meeting with secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on November 26, Kien revealed a plan to revitalize the urban landscape in District 3, according to the local media. Ho Con Rua, which is located in the city’s downtown area and near the Notre Dame Cathedral, should be upgraded into a high-quality pedestrian area, Kien said. As for Nguyen Thuong Hien Street in Ward 4, Kien said the street is famous for street food. Developing it into a pedestrian street will help ensure the quality of products and services and facilitate the trade activities… Read full this story

