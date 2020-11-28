The Tân Thuận drainage system being built in District 7 is one of HCM City’s major flood-control projects. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh HCM CITY — HCM City will assess the relationship between the factors that cause climate change and its socio-economic plans to develop long-term responses. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mỹ, deputy director of the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment, elaborated on the task at a recent meeting held to review implementation of climate change response plans over the last four years and set out orientations and tasks for the next decade. All sectors and government agencies at all levels would need to join hands to find an effective approach to respond to the challenges of climate change and implement the city’s green-growth strategy, she said. According to Mai Tuấn Anh, head of the department’s meteorology, hydrology and climate change division, the city’s responses to the challenges posed by climate change have enjoyed positive results in the last four years. Research into and assessment of the impacts of climate change on natural, human and socio-economic factors have been implemented effectively thanks to a new methodology for building local climate change scenarios by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, he said. “That helps the city … develop solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate… Read full this story

HCM City to improve solutions to climate change response have 354 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.