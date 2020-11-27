HCM City to host art show to raise funds for national seas and islands

At the press conference Entitled “Towards the national borders, seas, and islands 2020”, the program, co-held by the Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee and the city’s television channel, will take place at 19:30 on December 2 at the City Television Theater, and will be broadcast live on the HTV1 television channel, according to the press conference on November 25. The program will include songs and dances in praise of the protection of national seas, islands and patriotism, performed by artists who have visited the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and other islands southwest of the country, as well as by border and coast guard troops. This meaningful activity aims to call for donations to the Fund of “For the national seas and islands – For the front line of the country”. The fund will be used for different activities, including visiting troops and people living, working in border areas, at seas, and on islands; presenting gifts and providing free medicines and health check-ups for disadvantaged people in border areas. Meanwhile, the fund will also be used for the project “Fresh water in border areas” in the six provinces of Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Lang Son, Cao Bang, and… Read full this story

