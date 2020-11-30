Hanwha Life Vietnam deepens footprint in Ho Chi Minh City

Named Binh Thanh, this sizable and modern-looking sale office and customer service centre will play a key role in beefing up Hanwha Life Vietnam’s business in Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring provinces. Hanwha Life Vietnam’s Board of Director unveils the new sale office and customer service centre in Binh Thanh district, Ho Chi Minh City The fresh location is part of the company’s roadmap to expand presence as well as deepen roots in the Vietnamese market. The modern design and complimentary amenities of the new trade office will be key in spurring the cultivation and development of Hanwha Life Vietnam’s new cores activities, including Hanwha full-time agency (FTA) force, flexible general agency (Hanwha Flexi), and the new general agency network in Ho Chi Minh City’s eastern part and surrounding areas. Hanwha Life Vietnam aims to have in place more than 180 customer service centres in the whole country by the end of 2020. The inauguration ceremony featured Im Dong Jun, CEO cum chairman of the Member Council at Hanwha Life Vietnam, other members of the company’s Board of Directors and representatives from the local government. Marking the occasion, the company donated VND40 million ($1,740) to the Business Scholarship Fund… Read full this story

