Hanoi’s tourism gradually recovers

Visitors at the Temple of Literature (Photo: nhandan) Hanoi earned 1.21 trillion VND (52.22 million USD) from tourism in the reviewed month, falling nearly 83 percent year-on-year but up 25 percent compared to the previous month. As the resurgence of COVID-19 in Vietnam has been basically brought under control, the tourism sector in the capital city has been swiftly making plans to draw back visitors and gradually return to previous growth levels. Hanoi is scheduled to host the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) in November, giving opportunities to promote its key tourist attractions and craft villages. The capital attracted just 6.29 million visitors in the first eight months of this year, tumbling 67.3 percent year-on-year, with international arrivals down 75.6 percent to just 1.02 million. Such figures have resulted in a large number of local travel companies suspending operations while many hotels have shut their doors. Source: VNA

