Hà Nội strives to tackle environmental pollution at traditional craft villages

Bát Tràng Ceramic Village in Hà Nội's Bát Trang Commune has created tens of thousands of jobs for people with the average income of VNĐ6 million ($258) per person per month. Photo Hoàng Hà HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will be focus on tackling environmental pollution at traditional craft villages, which has been a concern for both State agencies and local residents to ensure the sustainable development of traditional craft villages. Traditional craft villages in Hà Nội have made significant contribution to the economy, bringing jobs with high incomes for labourers. Figures from the Hà Nội Sub-department of Rural Development show that there are more than 1,350 craft villages in the city. Of that 309 craft villages have been on the list of recognised traditional crafts in an attempt to preserve and develop these crafts. The craft villages have created jobs for millions of rural workers, especially unemployed, poor and over-aged workers in the localities. Craft village products have been known as beautifully designed and good quality products. It is estimated that the total turnover of craft villages in the city reaches about VNĐ22 trillion (US$948 million) per year. Of that, many craft villages have high turnover. Sơn Đồng…

