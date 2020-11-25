Grab announces programme winners of Grab Ventures Ignite batch 1

The winners of Grab Ventures Ignite batch 1 On November 24, 2020, after a rigorous multi-stage selection process, Grab Vietnam announces bePOS, Stringee, GoDee, Papaya, Vbee as the five winners of the first batch of Grab Ventures Ignite, an accelerator programme dedicated to Vietnamese early-stage startups. This milestone marks the successful completion of Grab Venture Ignite’s first year journey of nurturing the tech startup ecosystem and growing the next generation of technology leaders in Vietnam. Grab Ventures Ignite is a testament of the Grab for Good long-term commitment to proactively contribute to the socioeconomic growth of Vietnam in general and the startup ecosystem in particular. Nguyen Thai Hai Van, managing director of Grab Vietnam said, “Many startups have challenges over scaling past the early stage due to difficulties in optimising funds, scaling effectively in a high-growth and dynamic market, pivoting business models to cope with the rapidly changing landscape. As Southeast Asia’s home-grown tech company that has successfully built a pan-Southeast Asian business, we understand the problem, we know how to scale and we would like to share that with Vietnamese startups through Grab Ventures Ignite. Batch 1 of Grab Ventures Ignite has come to an end with the award… Read full this story

