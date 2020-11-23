GIVI Point opens in Hanoi: third motorcycle lifestyle boutique in Vietnam

GIVI Point officially launched a new branch in Hanoi GIVI Point has a series of showrooms all over the world housing the distinct products of the GIVI, HEVIK, and KAPPA brands. The first GIVI Point was opened in 2013 in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City. With a view to reaching further to another corner of Ho Chi Minh City, the second GIVI Point was opened in the centre of District 7 in early 2020. With the latest move, GIVI Point Vietnam aims to mark a new lifestyle for motorcyclists in the country. Along with this, the showroom will exhibit the GIVI collection which boasts hundreds of different items, from functional products to those dedicated to safety. Each product features meticulous care in the technical aspects and Italian design, the products are manufactured locally and imported from Malaysia and Italy. GIVI Point is an innovative and stylish showroom where motorcyclists can browse GIVI’s extensive range and exclusive designs. The company is fully recognised as a driving force in creating market trends. The showroom aims to become a one-stop centre for bikers to look for the latest in technology and design for motorcycling, with a speciality in safety products for motorcyclists…. Read full this story

