Get lost in nature at Trà Sư cajuput forest

Tourists can take a one day trip from HCM City to Trà Sư cajeput forest in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY – Located just 150km from HCM City is the Trà Sư cajeput forest in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. Trà Sư is a typical cajuput forest on the western part of the Hậu River, a tributary of the Mekong. Waterways that cut through a forest of green melaleuca trees are a great way to reconnect with nature, breath in fresh air and listen to the sound of chirping birds, a world away from the noise and bustle of cities. Visitors can also enjoy watching locals harvest cajuput flower honey. Depending on the quality, a litre of this honey costs VNĐ300,000 to over VNĐ1 million (US$13-43). During a tour, visitors travel by motorboat and switch to a rowing boat on reaching the heart of the forest. This is when they can see many birds foraging and nesting. The forest is home to about 70 species of birds, including storks and bitterns. A Trà Sư forest tour costs VNĐ190,000 per visitor. In groups of seven or more, the price drops to VNĐ95,000 per person. – VNS

