Get away this summer with Four Seasons

Four Seasons Resort in Danang and Hoi An are offering a special discount until the end of September From now until September 30, residents in Vietnam will enjoy one complimentary villa night for every night booked in One Bedroom Villas, Family Villas and One Bedroom Pool Villas, plus VND2.2 million ($95) resort credit per stay and a generous 24-hour rolling check-in and check-out to make full use of their time at the resort. Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai is also pleased to offer 25 per cent discounts on dining, spa treatments, tours, transfers, and watersports during this period. Located on the pristine Ha My Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in Vietnam, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An offers 100 luxurious villas spread across 35 hectares — an ideal choice for those looking for a private and peaceful retreat or an unforgettable vacation with their loved ones this summer. Taking centre stage are three tiers of infinity pools and tropical gardens with 4,500 palm trees that gently cascade towards the East Sea. The villas are strategically positioned along horseshoe-arched bays to optimise sea view, while offering complete privacy with their very own pathways and intimate gardens. The… Read full this story

