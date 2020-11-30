A man holds a sign that reads, ‘Masks will make ministers fall too’ during a demonstration by bar and restaurant owners, as France reported a new record for daily coronavirus infections, in the southern French port city of Marseille on September 25, 2020.(NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) Health Minister Olivier Veran announced the closures for Marseille and the surrounding region this week after contagion rates jumped, while bars and restaurants in Paris and 10 other cities will have to shut by 10:00 pm starting Monday. “We cannot allow ourselves to dither,” Veran told reporters in Marseille Friday. “I am fully aware that some of these measures are controversial”, sparking worry “and even anger”, he said, but “they are not arbitrary”. France’s public health agency warned that epidemic is in an “ascending phase”, announcing that 15,797 new infections were registered on Friday, slightly down from the previous day’s record of 16,096. Over the past 24 hours, 56 people had died of the virus in hospital — four more than Thursday. New virus deaths rose by 25 percent last week, and cases among the elderly were also accelerating again, the agency said. “These numbers worry us because they raise the prospect of more… Read full this story

French restaurant owners protest new closures in virus fight have 307 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.