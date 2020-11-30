France, Germany impose drastic curbs as virus surges in Europe

Pedestrians walk in a street located in the mandatory face mask zone to limit Covid-19 infections in Bordeaux on October 28, 2020 as France is set to put tough new measures in place. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce tough new restrictions on October 28 to halt a flare-up in Covid-19 cases, with a month-long national lockdown mooted as hospitals battle an influx of patients. Macron will deliver a televised address to the nation at 8:00 pm (2000 GMT), a day after officials announced 523 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours — the highest daily toll since April.(Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) The pandemic is surging worldwide, with hundreds of thousands of new daily infections taking the known global caseload past 44 million, with nearly 1.2 million deaths. India, the second-worst hit nation in the world, crossed eight million cases on Thursday. The dramatic lockdown decision from French President Emmanuel Macron came after worrying infection spikes in Europe that have forced governments to contemplate reinstating punishing stay-at-home orders. “All of us in Europe are surprised by the spread of the virus,” Macron said in another televised address to the nation during which he stressed that the second lockdown would be… Read full this story

