Four test positive for COVID-19

MADURAIA total of four people, including two working as cleaners at Government Rajaji Hospital here tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The count of cases in GRH stands at 50. Two personnel from a private agency providing manpower to the GRH — a 25 year-old man and a 37 year-old person were tested positive.While the former worked as a supervisor, the latter was involved in disinfection work. The two members did not show any symptoms. They were working as part of the second fortnightly shift in the COVID-19 ward and were tested on Tuesday. Two other members from Anna Nagar and Vandiyur who displayed signs of COVID-19 tested positive. Collector T. G. Vinay said both of them were from areas which are already part of the containment zone.“We found them through the process of contact tracing,” he said. He said a man from Mathur area in Madurai was discharged from the GRH even though the State-level bulletin did not reflect the numbers.

